WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team is back above .500 on the season as the Bears pick up an 8-0 run rule victory over Lamar in five innings on Wednesday.

Dariana Orme was nearly unhittable on the mound for the Bears, as she struck out the first six batters she faced on her way to tying a career high with eight strikeouts.

Next up for Baylor is a weekend series in Lawrence against Kansas. Game one will take place on Friday, April 8th at 6:00 pm.