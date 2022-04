LAWRENCE, KS (FOX 44) — After falling down 3-0 early in the game, the Baylor Softball team found its rhythm offensively, as the Bears beat Kansas 10-3.

Seven of those Baylor runs came in the top of the 6th inning, with six of them coming with two outs in the inning.

Game two of the weekend series will take place on Saturday, April 9th. First pitch is at 2:00 pm.