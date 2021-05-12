Baylor Softball Set for Big 12 Tournament

WACO — The Baylor Softball team left for Oklahoma City on Wednesday ahead of the Big 12 Softball Tournament.

Baylor enters the tournament after a 4th place finish in the conference with an 8-9 record. As of Tuesday the Lady Bears ranked 38th in the R.P.I. which Glenn Moore feels like is good enough to get them in the NCAA Tournament.

“I feel relatively good about where we are,” Moore said Wednesday. “Certainly not where we would like to be, totally, but at the same time, this is our body of work and given what I’ve seen in the past, my experience tells me that traditionally we would have done enough to impress the committee enough to get a seat.”

If they are able to get a seat, Moore knows they will go as far as Gia Rodoni will take them, in the circle. and after an up and down regular season Rodoni feels healthy and ready to cut it loose in the postseason.

“I definitely don’t feel like I’ve been over thrown,” Rodoni said. “Coach has been good with conserving innings and so I feel great going into it. Definitely a lot better than what I fell in the past going into postseason. So I’m definitely feeling good and excited to get going.”

Baylor will open the Big 12 tournament in pool play with Texas Tech at 11:00am on Friday morning followed by a game at 2:00pm against top-ranked Oklahoma.