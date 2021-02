WACO — Baylor will host five games this weekend at Getterman Stadium as a part of the Lone Star State Invitational.

The Bears will have games against UCONN (3:30) and Ole Miss (6:00pm) on Friday. Saturday will feature a twin bill of Lamar (2:30pm) and UCONN (5:00pm), while they will close it down on Sunday with a game against Mississippi State at 11:00am.