Baylor Softball Set For Regular Season Finale Against Texas

WACO — The Baylor softball team will close down their regular season with a three game series against No. 14 Texas beginning Friday night in the State Capital.

Baylor is currently fourth in the Big 12 standings. If the Lady Bears take two games this weekend, they will finish the regular season third in the league heading into the Big 12 Championship.

Game one gets underway at 6:00pm in Austin with the series shifting back to Waco for games 2 and three which will start at 3:00pm and 1:00pm respectively