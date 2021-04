AMES — Baylor snapped a seven game losing streak on Wednesday night and will now look to snap a 3-game conference skid at Iowa State this weekend.

Glenn Moore said this is Iowa State’s best team they have ever had. The Lady Bears lead the All time series 39-15. With three wins this weekend Glenn Moore would reach 800 wins as a head coach.

Baylor opens the series at 4:00pm on Friday, with Saturday’s game starting at 1:00pm and will close out the series at noon on Sunday.