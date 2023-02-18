WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor softball won their second-straight at the Getterman Classic with their second-straight shut out against Longwood, 7-0.
The Bears now move on to a tough matchup against No. 1 Oklahoma on Sunday, February 19th at 12 p.m.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor softball won their second-straight at the Getterman Classic with their second-straight shut out against Longwood, 7-0.
The Bears now move on to a tough matchup against No. 1 Oklahoma on Sunday, February 19th at 12 p.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now