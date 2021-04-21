Baylor Softball Snaps Skid by Blasting Sam Houston State 8-0

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor softball bounced back in a big way with an 8-0 victory over Sam Houston in five innings on Wednesday night at Getterman Stadium.

Baylor jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning as Lou Gilbert got things started with a single to right field before she stole second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Emily Hott. Goose McGlaun then walked to put runners on the corners for Aliyah Binford whose sacrifice fly to left field scored Gilbert.

Taylor Ellis followed that up with a home run over the right field wall to put three runs on the board for the home team in the opening frame.

Two innings later, the Lady Bears put up a five-spot off four hits as Hott and McGlaun led off with back-to-back singles. A sacrifice fly by Zadie LaValley scored a run before Hannah Smith dropped a single into center field to plate two. A couple more runs came home for Baylor when Sydney Collazos demolished a double to the center field wall.

Sidney Holman-Mansell had a one-hitter going into the fifth inning but a slow infield roller put an end to those chances with two outs on the board. Mansell got the win as she gave up two hits with six strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work.

Ellis had a day at the plate as the senior went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored.

HIGHLIGHTS

Taylor Ellis cranked her second home run of the season over the right field wall in the first inning. That marked the ninth homer of her career and the first at Getterman Stadium since Feb. 22, 2019.

Ellis finished with her seventh multi-hit game of the season.

Emily Hott has now reached base safely in 21-straight games. That mark is good for ninth in program history to pass Kathy Shelton (2013).

Sydney Collazos came in to pinch hit in the third inning and hit her first double of the season to the center field wall. Wednesday marked her first multi-RBI game as a Bear.

Baylor drew five walks on the night and never struck out.

Lou Gilbert stole her 10th base of the season and 20th of her career.

STAT OF THE DAY

3 – Number of wins head coach Glenn Moore needs to reach 800 at Baylor.

TOP QUOTES

Baylor head coach Glenn Moore on the game…

“Sidney (Holman-Mansell) pitched a gem, and I thought our offense was phenomenal. It was nice to get some momentum back in our favor headed into our third Big 12 weekend.”

UP NEXT

Baylor hits the road to take on Iowa State this weekend.