Baylor Softball Suffers Double Header Sweep at The Hands of No. 11 Oklahoma State

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

STILLWATER, Okla. – Baylor softball dropped a doubleheader to No. 11 Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Lady Bears move to 21-11 on the year and 3-2 in Big 12 play.

GAME 1: OKLAHOMA STATE 4, BAYLOR 0

Baylor got a runner on in the top of the first when Goose McGlaun knocked a two-out single through the right side, but she was stranded as Taylor Ellis was retired after an eight-pitch at-bat.

Oklahoma State got on the board in the bottom of the first. The Cowgirls threatened to add some more in the second inning, but the Baylor defense got out of the frame unscathed. OSU loaded the bases with two outs before Gia Rodoni retired clean-up hitter Alysen Febrey with a swinging strikeout.

Oklahoma State added a run in the third and two in the fourth before getting shut out in the fifth. The Cowgirls threatened again in the sixth with the bases loaded and no outs, but Maren Judisch took over in the circle and got three-straight outs, including back-to-back strikeouts, to get out of the jam.

GAME 2: OKLAHOMA STATE 5, BAYLOR 1

After her performance in the final frame of the previous game, Maren Judisch earned the start for the Lady Bears in the second game of the day.

Despite a four-run frame in the second, with every run coming with two outs, Judisch fared well in the circle as she gave up only one extra base hit.

After Oklahoma State took the lead in the second, the Cowgirls threatened again in the third. With the bases loaded and two outs, OSU grounded out to second to end the inning and strand three.

Lou Gilbert led the way for Baylor at the plate with a 2-for-3 showing and an RBI. She had a double in the fourth, a bunt single in the sixth and a walk with the bases loaded in the seventh to score a run.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lou Gilbert now leads the team with 34 hits on the season. Eleven of her hits are for extra bases, and eleven are bunt singles.

Gilbert has 10 multi-hit games on the year as she picked up her ninth double of the season in the second game.

Emily Hott took a turn in the leadoff spot in the first game of the day. She reached base with a walk in the sixth inning.

Sydney Collazos got some time at shortstop in the second game. After picking up the start behind the plate, the freshman moved over to short and finished with an assist.

Hannah Smith made a couple of diving plays in center field in the second game.

Campbell Selman got her first hit as a Bear in the first game.

STAT OF THE DAY

19 – Number of consecutive games Emily Hott has reached base. She’s now tied for 10th in program history alongside Goose McGlaun (2018), Dani Leal (2011) and Kelly Osburn (2004-05).

TOP QUOTES

Baylor head coach Glenn Moore on the game…

“The layoff has certainly had its effect on us. We are a much better team than this, but it’s just going to take some time and patience. This league is not forgiving, so we just have to work hard to get it back.”

UP NEXT

Baylor closes out the series against the Cowgirls with a 2 p.m. first pitch on Sunday. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.