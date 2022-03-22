WACO, TX — It was a 2-0 night on the softball diamond for the Baylor Bears on Tuesday, as they swept Tarleton State in a midweek doubleheader.

In game one, Baylor built a 5-0 lead, and never looked back on the way to a 5-1 victory.

Then, in game two, the score was close heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, before the Bears scored three runs to put the game out of reach.

With the two wins, Baylor improves to 17-10 on the season. Next up for the Bears is the start of Big 12 play against Oklahoma on March 25th at 6:30 pm.