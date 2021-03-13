Baylor Softball Sweeps Lopes Classic

Baylor University Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

PHOENIX, Ariz. – The Baylor offense put on a show on Saturday as the Lady Bears combined for 29 hits, nine of which went for extra bases. BU started the day with an 8-1 win over Northern Illinois before blasting three home runs in a 12-2 win over GCU.

GAME 1 – BAYLOR 8, NIU 1

After NIU took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Baylor put up a three-spot an inning later to take the lead for good.

Emily Hott and Taylor Ellis each singled to right field to put runners on first and second with two outs for Maddison Kettler who cleared the bases with her double to left field. Kettler scored shortly after when Nicky Dawson singled up the middle.

Baylor added two more runs in the fifth inning. Dawson led things off with a single through the left side, stole second and later scored off an RBI single by Goose McGlaun. Josie Bower then knocked McGlaun home with a single up the middle.

The Lady Bears weren’t done at the plate as they put up three more in the top of the seventh. McGlaun crushed her first triple of the season and scored when Josie Bower singled to right field. Hott singled to put two runners on for Ellis who hit a two RBI single to center field.

Maren Judisch went the entire way for BU in the circle as she gave up one run off five hits with a strikeout.

Baylor’s 16 hits against the Huskies marked the most for BU in a game since hitting 17 against Mississippi Valley State on Feb. 17, 2018.

GAME 2 – BAYLOR 12, GCU 2

The Lady Bears flexed their muscles in the final game of the day with seven of their 13 hits going for extra bases in a 10-run win over the host team.

Aliyah Binford – who was a triple short of hitting for the cycle – got the party started with a two-run home run, her first of the season, in the top of the first inning.

GCU would plate a run in the bottom half of the frame, but Baylor answered with a three-spot in the third inning. Lou Gilbert led things off with a bunt single, and Emily Hott followed with a walk to put two runners on with two outs for Maddison Kettler whose single through the left side loaded the bases.

Taylor Ellis then stepped to the plate and reached base safely off an error by GCU that allowed two runs to score. Shortly after, Kettler stole home to put the Lady Bears up by four.

Again, GCU added a run in the third, but would be held scoreless the rest of the way.

In the top of the fourth, Nicky Dawson hit her fifth triple of the season and came home when Gilbert blasted an opposite field home run, the first of the season for her and the second of her career.

Hannah Smith kept the home run derby going an inning later as she smashed her first career home run over the left field wall for a two-run shot.

The Lady Bears would go on to score three more runs in the top of the seventh when Binford hit a three RBI double to center field.

Binford not only went 3-for-5 at the plate with five RBI but also picked up the win in the circle for Baylor as she gave up two runs off six hits through four innings of work.