WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor softball completed its two-game sweep of Sam Houston Saturday afternoon as the Bears shut out the Bearkats, 7-0, at Getterman Stadium

The Bears picked up their eighth shutout this season as Aliyah Binford and Maren Judisch combined to throw a one-hitter.

After three-straight groundouts started the game, the Bears capitalized and plated a run in the bottom of the first after a single and an error put two on for Josie Bower, bringing home a run on a single.

Binford struck out the side in the top of the second, the second three-up, three-down inning for the Bearkats.

Baylor broke out the offense in the third inning, scoring six runs to take the, 7-0 lead. Emry McDonough got things started with a single up the middle, the first of two hits in the game for her. McKenzie Wilson laid down a bunt to the pitcher to reach first, before Emily Hott tripled to left center, scoring Wilson and pinch runner Grace Powell.

After Sam Houston made a pitching change, the Bears worked through two outs to bring home three more runs on an RBI single from Kaci West and a two RBI double from Campbell Selman.

Katie Ellington singled and Aliyah Binford doubled in the fifth, but no runs came across for the Bears.

The Bears loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth but a strikeout ended the inning. The Bearkats threatened in the seventh after a couple of errors, but a force out at home ended the game and the Bears picked up the shutout victory.

HIGHLIGHTS