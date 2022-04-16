WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor softball completed its two-game sweep of Sam Houston Saturday afternoon as the Bears shut out the Bearkats, 7-0, at Getterman Stadium
The Bears picked up their eighth shutout this season as Aliyah Binford and Maren Judisch combined to throw a one-hitter.
After three-straight groundouts started the game, the Bears capitalized and plated a run in the bottom of the first after a single and an error put two on for Josie Bower, bringing home a run on a single.
Binford struck out the side in the top of the second, the second three-up, three-down inning for the Bearkats.
Baylor broke out the offense in the third inning, scoring six runs to take the, 7-0 lead. Emry McDonough got things started with a single up the middle, the first of two hits in the game for her. McKenzie Wilson laid down a bunt to the pitcher to reach first, before Emily Hott tripled to left center, scoring Wilson and pinch runner Grace Powell.
After Sam Houston made a pitching change, the Bears worked through two outs to bring home three more runs on an RBI single from Kaci West and a two RBI double from Campbell Selman.
Katie Ellington singled and Aliyah Binford doubled in the fifth, but no runs came across for the Bears.
The Bears loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth but a strikeout ended the inning. The Bearkats threatened in the seventh after a couple of errors, but a force out at home ended the game and the Bears picked up the shutout victory.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Katie Ellington’s third hit this season
- Emry McDonough’s second two-hit game this season
- Four bears recorded multiple hits
- Nine Bears recorded hits
- Aliyah Binford pitched 5.0 innings only allowing one hit
- The Bears turned two double plays
- Baylor had 13 hits today, tied for second most this season
- The Bears eighth shutout this season
- BU’s fourth one-hitter this season, first time the Bears have had four one-hitters in a season since 2015