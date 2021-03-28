Baylor Softball Sweeps Texas Tech in Conference-Opening Series

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

LUBBOCK, Texas – With the bases juiced and two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Lou Gilbert battled through a deep pitch count before she blasted a double off the wall in center field to plate three runs and give Baylor a lead it wouldn’t relinquish as the Lady Bears swept the series against Texas Tech with a 5-2 win on Sunday.

In the bottom of the eighth, Gia Rodoni continued to grind in the circle as a foul out and a ground out gave way to the sixth-year senior’s sixth strikeout of the afternoon to end the game.

The game moved quickly as both pitchers went to work with sure defenses behind them. It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth inning that Texas Tech took a one-run lead, but a double play by Gia Rodoni and a catch by Alyssa Avalos at the wall in center field ended the frame.

The Lady Bears put the leadoff runner on base in the top of the sixth thanks to a leadoff single down the left field line by Taylor Ellis. She scored soon after thanks to a big swing by Emily Hott. Hott’s second home run of the season, a no-doubter blasted over the right field wall, gave BU the one-run lead.

Texas Tech tied it up in the bottom of the frame to send the game to extra innings.

HIGHLIGHTS

Emily Hott hit her second home run of the season, and of her career, in the sixth inning.

Lou Gilbert went 3-for-5 at the plate, marking her eighth multi-hit game of the season.

Maddison Kettler has now reached base in 13-straight contests.

Gia Rodoni matched a career high as she pitched all eight innings for BU.

Half of Baylor’s runs were of the extra base variety as Gilbert had a pair of doubles and Hott homered.

STAT OF THE DAY

9 – Straight games Baylor has won away from home

TOP QUOTES

Baylor head coach Glenn Moore on the game…

“Anytime you can win three games in a row against a Big 12 team, you have to be playing well. As I expected, Tech made this third one tough, but we wouldn’t go away. Zoch pitched a gem (for Texas Tech) and was very tough today, but Gia (Rodoni) matched it until we were able to give her the run support. Emily Hott and Lou (Gilbert) were clutch for us offensively when we need it the most. “

UP NEXT

The Lady Bears head to Utah to face BYU in a three-game series on Thursday and Friday.