WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Following a sweep of Texas this weekend, the Baylor Softball team followed it up by sweeping the weekly Big 12 awards as well.

On top of being named Big 12 Freshman of the Week, pitcher RyLee Crandall also earned Freshman of the Week honors from D1Softball as well. This comes after she only allowed three runs in 13 innings of work.

Meanwhile, senior Josie Bower was red hot at the plate, where she hit .625 with two doubles while driving in a team high five runs.

Next up for the Bears is a trip to Oklahoma City for the Big 12 Softball Tournament, which they will kick off on Thursday, May 11th at noon.