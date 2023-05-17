WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Every winning culture requires a solid foundation to build upon.

For Baylor softball, Getterman Stadium stands as a symbol of that same winning culture. However, every so often special players come into a program to lay their own foundation and leave a lasting legacy that stands the test of time. As is the case with Baylor senior Josie Bower and her family.

Bower entered the Baylor program in 2019, two years after the Bears last College Softball World Series Appearance. She’s seen her fair share of highs and lows.

“Josie’s been through some real tough days in this program,” Baylor head coach Glenn Moore said. “She’s been one that’s been the glue of this program. She’s held us together during those tough times.”

Even during the lows, Josie’s persistence never wavered and she continued to exemplify what it means to be a Baylor Bear.

“Through all of that she’s been a shining example of what it means to be a great teammate and a great leader,” Moore said.

Using that positivity to build upon the foundation that had already been set at Getterman.

“I’ve learned so many things and I’ve become the person I am today because of Baylor softball and the school,” Josie Bower said. “Keep everything simple, one pitch at a time. That’s what I try to do. That’s my ‘Bower Power’, if you will.”

Those two words – Bower. Power. It’s the spark that Baylor softball is using to propel them to their best regular season since 2017 and all while capturing six top-five wins, the most in program history.

“I don’t really know who started saying it,” Josie Bower said. “It’s nice to have your own chant.”

However, despite all the Bower Power Josie brings on the field, it’s her brother, Aaron Bower, in the stands always bringing Getterman to its feet.

“Aaron’s always just been a very passionate and loud person, we’re a loud family I’ll be honest with you,” Josie Bower said. “All that combined together has created the Mayor of Getterman.”

The proclaimed ‘Mayor of Getterman’ will lead chants to breathe life to the Baylor softball contingent, to which opponents try to match, but never succeed.

“The other team will start to try and do their own chant and it’s like…you don’t match up,” Josie Bower said.

“If they beat me, it’s not possible because I win all the time over the other team,” Aaron Bower said.”

The Baylor softball program recently said their preliminary goodbyes to the Bower family during the last regular season series against Texas, effectively calling the weekend the ‘Bower weekend’ to honor two of the program’s most important pieces.

Aaron threw out the first pitch before game two while Baylor softball honored their only senior in the final game of the three-game set. The Bears swept No. 5 Texas to close out the regular season.

The Bower family won’t be done after Josie’s career comes to a close, because just like the bond between brother and sister, the bond between the Bower’s and Baylor softball will never break.

“Whatever we have in store, it’s going to shock a few people and I know we’ll do great things going forward,” Josie Bower said.

The Bears look to keep riding that Bower Power as they open up 2023 postseason play in the NCAA Softball Tournament in Salt Lake City against Ole Miss on Friday, May 19th at 2:00 p.m.