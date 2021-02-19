Baylor Softball Will Open 2021 Season at Cowgirl Classic

Baylor senior Goose McGlaun throws before an NCAA softball game against Texas State on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

WACO, Texas – After suffering a slew of weather-related cancellations, No. 18 Baylor softball will finally begin its 2021 campaign at the Cowgirl Classic in Lake Charles, La.

The Lady Bears will play a pair of games on Sunday, Feb. 21. Baylor will get things started against No. 25 Arkansas before taking on McNeese State at 3 p.m.

Every BU game will be broadcast on 101.3 FM by Dan Ingham, in his sixth season as the voice of Baylor Softball.

