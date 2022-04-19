ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team certainly showed a flair for the dramatic on Tuesday night, as the Bears beat the UT Arlington Mavericks 2-1 in nine innings.

Baylor faced an early deficit, but tied the game in the third inning on a groundout by Josie Bowser.

The score remained 1-1 all the way until the top of the ninth, when McKenzie Wilson hit a solo homerun to left field with two outs. That solo shot proved to be the difference, as the Bears hung on for the victory.

Next up for Glenn Moore’s team is a weekend series in Waco against Texas Tech. Game one will take place on Friday, April 22nd at 6:30 pm.