FORT COLLINS, CO (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team wrapped up its season in style on Thursday, as the Bears beat UNLV 4-0 to win the Postseason NISC Championship.

Glenn Moore’s team wasted no time taking the lead over the Rebels, as Baylor used two RBI singles to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

From there, the Bears never looked back, as Aliyah Binford allowed just two hits over seven innings. She ended up winning the tournament MVP as shed picked up four wins in Colorado.

The one and only 😮‍💨



4 wins

25 K’s

22.1 innings pitched

1 home run

4 hits

1 double #SicEm🐻🥎 pic.twitter.com/BKYiSm6vfA — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) May 26, 2022

With the victory, Baylor ends its season with a 32-24 record.