WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After a strong close to the week where the Bears averaged nearly 12 runs per game in their final four contests, Baylor Softball’s Ana Watson was named the Big 12’s Player of the Week.

This past week, Watson put up video game numbers for Glenn Moore’s team, as she hit .438 for the week, along with three home runs and a conference high 12 RBI.

It continues a great season for the former Bishop Reicher Cougar, who is hitting .337 this year with 26 RBI.

Watson and her teammates will next be in action on Friday, April 21st when they host top-ranked Oklahoma. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.