WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team almost completed a major comeback in game one of its weekend series against No. 14 Texas, but came up just short as the Bears lost 10-6.

Glenn Moore’s team got off to a slow start in this game, falling behind 8-0 in the third inning, but the Bears came storming back to within four runs, but couldn’t close the gap any further.

The two teams will face off in game two of the series on Saturday, May 7th at 1:00 pm. That game, along with the series finale on Sunday, will take place in Austin.