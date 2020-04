WACO, Texas — Baylor Softball senior Shelby “Goose” McGlaun announced Monday on Twitter that she will take advantage of the extra year granted by the NCAA and return to Baylor in 2020-2021.

McGlaun has had a stellar career at Baylor hitting .321 starting 185 career games blasting 32 homeruns.

Goose joins her fellow seniors – Midway’s Taylor Ellis, LSU transfer Nicky Dawson and stand-out pitcher Gia Rodoni – who announced they are coming back for the extra year allowed by the NCAA.