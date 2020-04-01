Baylor Softball’s Kyla Walker Calls it a Career

WACO, Texas — Baylor senior softball player Kyla Walker will forgo her extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, to begin her life after softball.

Head Coach Glenn Moore announced the news on Wednesday on a conference call via “Zoom” and said he had four seniors that expressed initial interest in returning, but Walker had decided to pursue her next opportunity.

“Yeah it is emotional,” Moore said. “I feel my voice cracking a little bit thinking about not having her because she is that good. We’re gonna miss her. Those shoes are mighty big for a little athlete but they are mighty be big for someone to fill.”

Moore said she addressed the team via video to inform them of her decision, a decision that he respected wholeheartedly and only wished she could have added her name to the All American Wall at Getterman Stadium.

“Every year Kyla went through some type of injury that prevented her from probably becoming all American each year,” he said. “That’s crazy to think about, but Kyla played for the love of the game and was very tough.”

Moore said Gia Rodoni, Taylor Ellis, Nicky Dawson and Goose McGlaun had expressed some level of interest in coming back for their extra year.