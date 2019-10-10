Baylor Staying Singularly focused on Texas Tech This Week

WACO, Texas — Baylor running back John Lovett said he didn’t even realize Baylor cracked the top-25 rankings this week.

His head coach is not surprised any of his players might not be up to date on current events because they are preparing for a 3-2 Texas Tech team coming off their biggest win of the season.

“This is gonna be an absolute battle,” Rhule said. “I mean, they’ve played, two games against two teams are combined nine and one. I mean, you know, We’re playing a good team. So I think our guys are ate-up with the preparation because there’s so much to prepare for. And no one more so than John. I mean, he’s got a lot to do with all the places that they bring. You know, you gotta gotta work cut out for us to as does our entire team.”

The Baylor defense will have their hands full with a tech quarterback in Jett Duffey who is coming off his best game of the year against Oklahoma State. Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch knows he can be a handful.

“I mean, he got player of the week last week, I’m pretty sure,” he said. “You watch them play. He’s a play maker, he wants to win. And they came in that game and they were pretty sure that underdog and they wanted to play and so the one where they could do And they played well so we’re gonna have our hands full.”

On the offensive side of the ball Baylor will have to continue to protect the ball, and block well up front facing a team that is second in the league in sacks and second in turnovers.

“They just do a lot of defense,” Rhule said. “There is just a lot you need to deal with. When you do that, you have to make decisions. Do we do a lot to try to get into the right play or do we simplify. It is a real challenge, but it’s a good challenge. You want to play against really good defenses and you turn on the tape from Saturday and they were really special on Saturday. I know they played Oklahoma the week before and they probably didn’t play the way that they wanted. To me, they are a team that is clicking right now.”

Baylor and Texas Tech will meet, in Waco for the first time since 2007.