Baylor Student Attends Meet The Bears 2019 With His Mother

WACO, TX – On Saturday, McLane Stadium hosted their annual event, Meet The Bears, where fans are able to visit with Baylor Athletes from different teams. Baylor junior, Griffin Drum, attended the event with his mother Trish Drum, who bought season tickets at McLane for the 2019 Baylor Football season. Griffin is very involved with Baylor Athletics, he’s the Game Day Chair of the Bear Pit Leadership Team.

“She ordered season tickets for this year,” Griffin Drum said. “So now, anytime I’m in the student section, she’s gonna be here as well, so it’s kind of cool I get to spend every Saturday with her, every home game.”

Last year, Trish attended multiple Baylor Football games at McLane Stadium, and is looking forward to being a 2019 season ticket holder, and seeing her son on Saturdays.

“I’m real excited to see him in action,” Trish Drum said. “He was part of the Baylor Bear Pit last year, and this year, he’s the Game Day Chair, so that’s pretty cool. I tend to get tickets right near there, so I can see them do all their cheers and chants.”