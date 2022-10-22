WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It looked easy early for the Bears but no conference game in 2022 ever ends that way.

Baylor jumped out to an early 28-3 lead and the Bears were clicking on both sides of the ball. Kansas only tallied 58 total yards of offense in the first half.

HALFTIME | #Baylor 28 | #Kansas 3



The Bears offense has been impressive but it’s a defensive masterclass from Dave Aranda’s squad so far. Just 58 total yards allowed in that first half. This comes after the Bears allowed 30+ points in back-to-back games. #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) October 22, 2022

However, where’s the fun in a blowout?

Kansas came all the way back, scoring 20-unanswered points in the second half and pulling within 5 points on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jason Bean to Quentin Skinner at the start of the fourth quarter.

Baylor wouldn’t let the lead slip away in the late stages, as Richard Reese put the Bears out of reach with a two-yard touchdown run to seal the win at McLane.

Reese finished the day with 31 carries, 212 total yards and two scores.

For the first time in his Baylor career, Richard Reese accounted for over 200 total yards, as he finishes with 212, to go along with two touchdown, in the win over kansas. pic.twitter.com/AqgWVwJQuf — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) October 22, 2022

Baylor now travels to Lubbock for a showdown with the Red Raiders on Saturday, October 29th at 6:30 p.m.