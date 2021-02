Iowa State guard Tre Jackson (3) shoots a 3-point shot over Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

WACO — Trailing by as many as 17 points in the first half Baylor rallied to stay unbeaten against Iowa State with a 77-72 win on Tuesday night.

Baylor had been off for 21-days because of a COVID-19 outbreak within their team and started sluggish but Adam Flagler had 12 big first half points to spark the Bears, finishing with 22 on the night.

The Bears took their first lead of the game with just over four-minutes to play in the game and outscored the Cyclones 16-7 in the final five minutes.