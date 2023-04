WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears Women’s Tennis team extended their win streak to three matches with a 7-0 win over New Mexico State on Sunday.

Baylor turns it attention now to a matchup with SMU that could determine whether the Bears find themselves in the postseason.