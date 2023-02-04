AMES, IA (FOX 44) — The Bears bounced back in a big way against the No. 12 Cyclones with an upset over Iowa State on the road, 76-70.

Baylor is now winners of three-straight games and handed the Cyclones their first loss at home this season.

Both teams went back and forth with multiple lead changes in the first half ending with a two-point lead for the Bears.

From there the Bears took control in the fourth quarter and didn’t look back, holding off the Cyclones in the late stages and stealing an upset win on the road.

#Baylor WBB takes down Iowa State, 76-70! Huge win for #Baylor who now pulls into third place in the Big 12 behind No. 24 Texas and No. 20 Oklahoma. The Bears play the Sooners on Tuesday at the Ferrell. #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) February 5, 2023

Now the Bears sit in sole-possession of third place in the Big-12 conference and move on to a big matchup with No. 20 Oklahoma on Tuesday, February 8th at 7:00 p.m.