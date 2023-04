WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Upon further review, this Baylor baseball team battles!

After review… BEARS WIN!



BAYLOR WALKS IT OFF WITH A 5-RUN BOTTOM OF THE 9TH!#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/SmGBUeg4Fp — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 15, 2023

The Baylor Bears rallied from down four runs in the bottom of the ninth when Hunter Teplansky singled up the right field side to bring in two runs.

Initially, the home plate umpire called Caleb Bergman out at home plate. Upon further review, the crew deemed Bergman safe and Baylor evened up the series against the Longhorns.

Baylor now moves onto the grudge match with No. 19 Texas on Sunday, April 16th at 1:00 p.m.