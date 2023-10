ORLANDO, FL (FOX 44) — The Bears are red-hot after starting 0-3 in Big 12 play, continuing their hot streak with a 2-1 win over UCF on the road on Sunday.

Hannah and Hallie Augustyn each added goals to help the Bears to the win with Hallie’s goal coming in the 82nd minute to break the 1-1 tie and send Baylor home in the win column.

Baylor travels back to Waco for their final home regular season match against Cincinnati on Thursday, October 12th at 7:00 p.m.