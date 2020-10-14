Baylor Tennis Selected to Host 2025 NCAA Men’s & Women’s Championships

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas. – The NCAA announced Wednesday that Baylor University and Waco, Texas will serve as host for the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships, marking a decade after holding the event for the first time in 2015.

The announcement was part of a larger NCAA selection process that named 86 host sites for various NCAA Championships from 2022-23 to 2025-26. This is the third time for this specific NCAA championship bid process, which created the largest host site announcement ever, spanning 86 championships across a four-year cycle. Previously, selection announcements varied by sport. This process now gives the NCAA and host sites more time to plan each championship experience.

Bidding for 86 of 90 NCAA championships began in August 2019, and more than 3,000 bid applications were ultimately submitted. Each sport committee, per division, selected the host sites it believed would provide the ultimate experience for the respective student-athletes, resulting in more than 450 total championship event sites being awarded. More than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA championships each year.

The 2015 NCAA Championships in Waco saw Virginia win the men’s team title and Vanderbilt take home the women’s championship. The Baylor men’s tennis program won the first NCAA Championship of any kind for the university when it won the 2004 crown, and the women’s program has reached the NCAA Final Four twice.

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships feature the final eight teams from each side remaining in a single-elimination tournament to determine its champions. The event will also include the NCAA Individual and Doubles championships, respectively.

Baylor’s Zuzana Zemanova won the 2005 NCAA Singles championship on the women’s side while Benjamin Becker took home an NCAA Singles title in 2004, and Benedikt Dorsch gave the Bears back-to-back winners in 2005 on the men’s side.

Baylor University’s tennis facilities include the state-of-the-art Hurd Tennis Center and the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The Hurd Tennis Center features 12 outdoor courts and a grandstand capacity for 1,200 fans. Tiered grass seating on either side of the facility’s six main courts allow for an additional 800 spectators. In the fall of 2015, Baylor’s tennis facilities were ranked No. 1 in all of college tennis by Tennis Magazine.

THEY SAID IT

BAYLOR WOMEN’S TENNIS HEAD COACH JOEY SCRIVANO

On hosting in 2025 and memories from 2015…

“It’s incredible for our student-athletes, it’s great for Baylor University, and it’s great for Waco, Texas. We’re one of the few universities that has hosted the NCAA Tournament. It’s such a special experience for the student-athletes and the community. In 2015, there was a great sense of pride to host such a prestigious event. It was a labor of love for so many people. That was a key moment where we got to see building a men’s and women’s program from the bottom to the pinnacle of hosting, and so many people were a part of it. And, not just hosting, but we had a men’s and women’s team that were both able to participate in making a run at a national title on their home court.”

BAYLOR MEN’S TENNIS INTERIM HEAD COACH MICHAEL WOODSON

On hosting in 2025…

“We are elated to hear the news that the NCAA Tennis Championships committee has selected Baylor University as the host site for the 2025 national championships. Hurd Tennis Center and Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center are two of the premier facilities in collegiate athletics, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to show them off on the biggest stage. It will be an honor for our student-athletes to compete on their home courts for the title they strive for in training day in and day out. We look forward to the opportunity to show case the best that Division I collegiate tennis has to offer come Spring 2025.”