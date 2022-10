WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda confirmed at Monday’s weekly press conference that Drake Dabney broke his leg and is undergoing surgery that will likely sideline him the rest of the season.

The Junior from Cypress, Texas has steadily worked his way into a bigger role in the Baylor offense in 2022. Dabney finishes his season with 16 receptions for 173 yards.