WACO, TX (FOX 44) — When the Baylor Football team takes the field for the Armed Forces Bowl, the Bears will be without defensive starters Mark Milton and Siaki Ika.

This past season, Milton played in 11 games in the green and gold, recording 45 total tackles to go along with an interceptions and two passes broken up.

Meanwhile, the man known as Apu has been a key man in the middle for the Bears, as he recorded 23 total tackles and broke up two passes. This offseason he was named a member of the All-Big 12 First team for the second straight year.

The Armed Forces Bowl will kick off on Thursday, December 22nd at 6:30 pm.