SAN ANTONIO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Women’s Basketball is certainly no stranger to scheduling tough non-conference competition and the 2023-24 season won’t be any different.

Baylor will face the Miami Hurricanes, who made the Elite Eight last season, on December 16th as part of the Hall of Fame Series in San Antonio.

The Bears have only met up with the Hurricanes three other times in program history with the most recent matchup tilting in Baylor’s favor with an 88-81 victory in the 2015-16 season.