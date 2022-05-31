WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Men’s Basketball team is set to face off against Gonzaga, the team the Bears beat in the 2021 National Championship game, during the 2022-23 regular season.

The two teams will play against each other on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Baylor was supposed to face Gonzaga during the 2020-21 regular season as well, but that game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Bulldogs’ Basketball program.

The Bears would eventually play Gonzaga later that season in the National Championship game, where Baylor won 86-70.

A tip off time and television details are still yet to be determined.