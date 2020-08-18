Baylor to Host Louisiana Tech in Season Opener on September 12th

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor Football will host Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 12 at McLane Stadium in its only non-conference game of the 2020 season.

Kick time and television information will be announced at a later date.

The Bears previously announced an amended nine-game Big 12 Conference schedule that allowed for one out-of-conference matchup. The meeting will be the seventh all-time between Baylor and Louisiana Tech dating back to 1981.

Baylor is 5-1 against the Bulldogs, including the most recent 24-16 win in Shreveport in 1996. The Bears are also scheduled to face LA Tech in 2022 in Waco and 2023 in Ruston, La.

Louisiana Tech posted a 10-3 record in 2019, tying for first in Conference USA’s West division, capped off by a 14-0 shutout win over Miami (Fla.) in the Independence Bowl. Skip Holtz is entering his eighth year as head coach with a 56-36 record in Ruston.

Following an open week, BU opens conference play against Kansas on Sept. 26 at McLane Stadium.

Baylor Athletics will begin the season with 25% capacity per game at McLane Stadium. As the season progresses, should an increase in capacity be permitted, single-game ticket opportunities for our fans will be expanded. McLane Stadium has been re-manifested to support social distancing, and priority single-game tickets will be sold to season ticket holders, first.

2020 BAYLOR FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 12 LA TECH*

Sept. 19 Open

Sept. 26 KANSAS

Oct. 3 at West Virginia

Oct. 10 Open

Oct. 17 OKLAHOMA STATE

Oct. 24 at Texas

Oct. 31 TCU

Nov. 7 at Iowa State

Nov. 14 at Texas Tech

Nov. 21 Open

Nov. 28 K-STATE

Dec. 5 at Oklahoma

*Non-Conference opponent