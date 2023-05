ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears are heading to Arlington to kickoff the 2023-24 college baseball season as one of six teams taking part at Globe Life Field.

We're headed to Globe Life Field to open the 2024 season at the Shriners Children's College Showdown!



Read More ➡️ https://t.co/M09l3xOclP#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/3YNWAyICqL

Baylor joins Oregon, Nebraska and Tennessee to go along with Big 12 opponents Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

This is the first time Baylor will compete in the Arlington Showdown, although the Bears are 21-18 all time at the Shriners College Classic in Houston.