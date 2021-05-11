Baylor Track and Field Primed for Their Finishing Kick

WACO — Baylor Track and Field will head to Manhattan, Kansas for the Big 12 Track and Field Championships later this week.

The Bears are hitting the home stretch of their long season trying to make sure they are competing at their best when the National Championships roll around.

“Coach Ford has been doing his thing,” Senior Sprinter Trey Fields said. “We’re trying to get to the same guests as athletes. And, you know, we don’t necessarily train for the beginning of the season, it’s not really how we start but it’s how we finish.”