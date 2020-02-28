Baylor Track and Field Set For Big 12 Indoor Championships

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

AMES, Iowa – Baylor track & field will compete at the 2020 Big 12 Indoor Championship Friday and Saturday at the Lied Recreation-Athletic Facility on the campus of Iowa State University.

“We’re obviously excited. This is a big opportunity,” head coach Todd Harbour said. “Like I told the team, it’s kind of their midterm exam. We still have an outdoor season right behind this one, but this one is going to be measured, so we want to go into it and compete like we’ve done all season so far up to this point. We’re pretty healthy. We want to go in there and see where we’re at.”

Coming into the meet, Baylor has nine individuals and both 4×400-meter relay teams ranked in the top four of the Big 12 and several others in position to make an impact. Four of those (KC Lightfoot – pole vault, Tuesdi Tidwell – pole vault, Alex Madlock – triple jump, men’s 4×4) are currently ranked in the top-16 of the NCAA and would advance to nationals if the meet was today.

“We have a few more that have opportunities to get those individual marks for the NCAA meet,” Harbour said. “That’s always something you look to take out of the last opportunity to do that this weekend.”

Some of those on the borderline of NCAA-qualifying marks include Howard Fields III (19th in the men’s 400 meters), Mackenzie Hayward (19th in the women’s pole vault) Riley Richards (21st in the men’s pole vault), Alyssa Miller (20th in the women’s high jump), and Jalen Seals (24th in the men’s triple jump).

“There have been a lot of great performances so far, but we want to end it on a good note,” Harbour said. “This is the only time we’re truly measured as a team. We want to go in there and do the best that we can. We’re going in there to compete at a high level and be the very best we can be.”

The 2020 Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Championships will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Day one can be found at https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=87655fae-96a4-470f-b6f2-15ddf0751abb, while day two can be viewed at https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=6314b19a-85a6-4083-b511-4601ae8addd5. Live results will be provided by Prime Time Timing. The Bears will begin action in Ames Friday at 3 p.m. CT with the women’s weight throw and women’s pole vault. For updates throughout the championship, and for continued news on the Baylor Track & Field team, follow the team’s social media accounts all season long: @BaylorTrack.