Baylor Track & Field: London Makes NACAC U23 Finals

Baylor Press Release

By: Kellen Coleman

WACO, Texas – Wil London cruised to victory in his semifinal heat Friday at the 2019 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) U23 Championships in Queretaro, Mexico.

London clocked a time of 46.47 in the second heat to take the victory and record the second-best overall time in the two 400-meter heats. The Waco, Texas, product will now compete in the finals of the 400 meters Saturday at 7:40 p.m. CT.

Results and heat sheets from Mexico can be found at https://www.athleticsnacac.org/mex-nacac-u18-u23-championships-2019/.

For updates on the Baylor Track & Field team throughout the offseason, follow the team’s social media accounts: @BaylorTrack.