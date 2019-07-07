Baylor Track & Field: London Takes Silver at NACAC U23 Championships

WACO, Texas – Wil London finished as the runner-up as USA Track & Field took the top two spots in the 400 meters Saturday at the 2019 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) U23 Championships in Queretaro, Mexico.

London clocked in at 45.41 in the finals to take the silver medal while fellow Team USA member Trevor Stewart (45.01) went home with the gold.

Final results from Mexico can be found at https://www.athleticsnacac.org/mex-nacac-u18-u23-championships-2019/.

