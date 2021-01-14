Baylor Track & Field Opens 2021 at Corky Classic in Lubbock

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – After a 10-month hiatus, Baylor track & field is back and headed to Lubbock, Texas for the Corky Classic Saturday at the Sports Performance Center at Texas Tech.

“After all we’ve been through, this is a big first meet,” head coach Todd Harbour said. “You look forward to all first meets, but I think this one probably even a little bit more so. All that we’ve been through in the 10 months since we last competed. Our track & field athletes haven’t had the opportunity to compete in a while.”

The Bears will be competing against host Texas Tech, Arizona, Angelo State, West Texas A&M, ACU, Lubbock Christian and Wayland Baptist.

“We’re excited and looking forward to seeing what we can do up there,” Harbour said. “Just looking forward to getting the season started. We’re very humble and thankful for all that our medical staff and trainers have done to make this opportunity available for us. We can’t say enough thanks to all of them for the hard work they’ve done to make this happen.”

The Bears will feature eight returning All-Americans at the season-opening meet, including Jayson Baldridge, Howard Fields III, KC Lightfoot and Matthew Moorer on the men’s side and Alex Madlock, Aaliyah Miller, Tuesdi Tidwell and Sydney Washington on the women’s squad.

“I think we’ve had a great fall,” Harbour said. “We’re looking forward to getting the freshmen some experience. We’re taking a good crew up on both the track and the field, and we may have some pretty big marks set. You never know. It’s early and just coming off of Christmas break, but we’re excited to see what we do. Get the first one in, stay healthy, and anything beyond that is just a bonus.”

Live results will be available at https://pttiming.com/event.php?mid=74, and the meet schedule can be found on TexasTech.com.

For continued updates on the Baylor Track & Field team, follow the team’s social media accounts all season long: @BaylorTrack.