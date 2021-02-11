Baylor University releases 2021 football schedule

The Baylor Bears released its 2021 football schedule Thursday, and it includes seven home games at McLane Stadium.

The season opener for the Bears is Sept. 4th, against the Texas State University Bobcats. That will take place in San Marcos. The first home game will be Sept. 11th against Texas Southern.

Here is the full schedule:

9/4 – at Texas State

9/11 – Texas Southern

9/18 – at Kansas

9/25 – Iowa State

10/2 – at Oklahoma State

10/9 – West Virginia

10/16 – BYU

10/23 – Open

10/30 – Texas

11/6 – at TCU

11/13 – Oklahoma

11/20 – at Kansas State

11/27 – Texas Tech

12/4 – Big 12 Championship

Baylor launches Big 12 competition at Kansas on Sept. 18. BU has additional conference road trips to Oklahoma State (Oct. 2), TCU (Nov. 6) and Kansas State (Nov. 20).

Baylor’s annual Family Weekend will coincide with the Sept. 25 Iowa State game, and homecoming festivities will surround the visit from BYU on Oct. 16.

