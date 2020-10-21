Baylor VB Earns Pair of Big 12 Weekly Honors

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

IRVING, Texas – No. 2 Baylor volleyball picked up a pair of Big 12 weekly awards as Yossiana Pressley and Laché Harper were named the conference’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week on Tuesday.



Pressley earned her first honor of the 2020 season after putting down 50 kills on a .349 clip in two matches at Texas Tech. She averaged 6.25 kills per set and hit .392 on the weekend, including a whopping 7.67 kills per set in Saturday’s sweep of the Red Raiders. The senior outside hitter also recorded double-doubles in both matches with 12 digs each night. With performances of 27 and 23 kills over the weekend, the reigning AVCA National Player of the Year has now tallied at least 20 kills in three of her last four outings.



With her 16th-career weekly honor, Pressley moves into sole possession of second place on the Big 12’s all-time weekly award leaderboard. She is just one honor away from tying Iowa State’s Kristen Hahn for the most in conference history. This is also Pressley’s 12th-career offensive accolade, the most in Big 12 history.



Defensively, Harper collected 13 blocks last weekend, including a season-high eight rejections in just two sets in the series finale at Tech. She also led the Bears with five blocks in Friday’s five-set victory. The graduate transfer averaged 1.86 blocks per set and added two kills each night on a .667 efficiency to record 10.5 points for BU. This is Harper’s first-career Big 12 weekly award.



Baylor has received three weekly awards in 2020 after Shanel Bramschreiber’s defensive accolade last week. Oklahoma’s Guewe Diouf was named Rookie of the Week to round out the conference’s honorees.



2020 BIG 12 WEEKLY HONORS



Oct. 13 – Shanel Bramschreiber (defensive)

Oct. 20 – Yossiana Pressley (offensive)

Oct. 20 – Laché Harper (defensive)