Baylor Volleyball back on Track After ‘Awakening’ at the Hands of Oklahoma

WACO — The Baylor Volleyball team takes a five-match win streak on the road with them to Lubbock but that streak was almost stropped in it’s tracks last week against Oklahoma.

The Bears had won eleven straight sets and were up 2-0 on the Sooners when Oklahoma won the next two sets to push Baylor to a decisive 5th set, which they eventually won but it certainly grabbed everyone’s attention.

“Sometimes you go five [sets] because it’s a battle back and forth,” Head Coach Ryan McGuyre said. “Oklahoma didn’t quit playing but I felt like we did a little bit. We understand if you’re playing fully focused and 100% your scores may be those 25-19’s we’re getting but just dropping to 99% doesn’t cost you 1 or 2 points it really costs you a lot of points.”

Baylor’s defensive player of the week Shanel Bramschreiber said they learned lessons in this game that are very valuable moving forward especially when they didn’t have a non-conference slate.

“I think it’s very valuable,” she said. “OU is a great team, they pushed us a little bit. We’re definitely gonna need that we didn’t get those preseason games against good non-conference teams.”

Baylor will get their next chance to apply those lessons on Friday night in Lubbock against the Red Raiders.