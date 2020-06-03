Baylor Volleyball Does Their Best to Remain Close Through Turbulent Times

WACO — Ryan McGuyre has built a very tight-knit Baylor Volleyball program that has done their best to remain close, even as obstacles have kept them a part.

“Even right now with all the hate going on in this world that we’re seeing, I don’t feel like we can swiftly address it and encourage and recover from from some of those things maybe as quickly as we want,” McGuyre said.

With the unrest around the country McGuyre and his team have had and will continue to have conversations getting viewpoints from across the spectrum.

“With 20 year olds you’re gonna have 20 different perspectives,” he said. “How everyone feels is truly how they feel. Some people might feel slightly different. We talked about, we want the conversations to be had and, and they’re more difficult for some than others, but it was good. I like how the girls spoke up.”

Since COVID-19 shut things down and sent the team to their separate places they have also been doing plenty of film work looking back at the 2019 season but it is not to rekindle the warm-and-fuzzies from what was the best season in program history.

“Nostalgia may be the first step in the wrong direction,” McGuyre said. “We definitely want to go back and reflect — We’ve watched a ton of film. Probably not to relive the joy and the excitement of it but to learn from it.”

With so much experience returning, McGuyre is confident his team will be able to hit the ground running when they do get back to campus.

“The last year’s team was was pretty mature with their leadership, he said. “We’re really just bringing in one freshmen that’s that’s gonna get here in July, and I think our girls showed ‘Okay this is what you have to do in order to be ready.’ So I do feel good about that.”

Now that the team has an actual date on the calendar of when they will return to campus McGuyre said it definitely helps the team to have a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think there’s a reassurance that, ‘Hey we’re going to be back on campus and we’re going to figure it out together,'” he said. “Just like as we work through the hate, the diversity and the challenges in America — Sport is a great opportunity to learn how to deal with adversity and grow and learn and, sometimes it’s a good place where you can just kind of rejuvenate.”