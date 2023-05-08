WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor Volleyball players Allie Sczech and Lauren Briseno will be busy this month, as they will both be on the United States Volleyball U-21 team.

The duo will be members of the team that will take part in the NORCECA Pan American Cup, which will take place on May 23-28 in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.

Before that, they will go to training camp in Anaheim, California which is set to start on May 14th.

They will also be joined by a familiar coaching face, as Bears assistant Joshua Walker will also be an assistant for the U-21’s this month.