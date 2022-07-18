LEXINGTON, Ky. / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Volleyball has earned the 2022 USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award.

This was announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Monday. The award is sponsored by the United States Marine Corps, and is in its 30th year of distribution.

This is the eighth Team Academic Award the Bears have garnered from the AVCA, and the fourth under Head Coach Ryan McGuyre. Baylor has earned the award for five consecutive years – from 2013-2018.

The AVCA honors the collegiate and high school volleyball teams, men’s and women’s, indoor and beach, with the award who displayed excellence in the classroom throughout the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA.

More than 1,200 collegiate and high school volleyball teams earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for 2021-22.

Along with Baylor, Big 12 members Iowa State, Kansas and Texas Tech earned the award.