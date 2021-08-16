Baylor Volleyball Opens Season Ranked 10th in AVCA Preseason Poll

Baylor Athletics Press Release:
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Baylor volleyball was ranked the No. 10 team in the nation in the initial American Volleyball Coaches Associate (AVCA) Preseason Top 25 Poll, released Monday by the organization.
This is the fourth-consecutive season that the Bears have earned a preseason ranking, after previously being tabbed at No. 16 in 2018, No. 20 in 2019 and No. 2 in 2020.
BU’s ranking is second to only No. 1 Texas amongst Big 12 opponents. Conference foes Kansas State and Kansas also received votes.
Baylor has 13 matches slated against ranked opponents or teams receiving votes, including: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Wisconsin, No. 6 Florida, No. 7 Minnesota, No. 9 Pittsburgh, No. 23 Rice, Kansas State, Tennessee and Kansas.
The Bears are coming off a 20-7 season that saw the team reach the NCAA Regional Semifinals for the first time in back-to-back seasons in program history. Ryan McGuyre enters his seventh season as head coach and boasts four All-Americans on the 2021 roster.
