Baylor Volleyball Picked 2nd in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

IRVING, Texas – Baylor volleyball has been voted to finish second in the 2021 Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll, as announced by the league office on Wednesday.



For the fourth season in a row, the Bears were tabbed the preseason runner-up, once again tying the program’s highest ranking in the poll. BU also received one first-place vote.



Baylor has now been picked to finish in the top three for five consecutive seasons. Previously, the Bears had not been slotted any higher than fifth (2009, 2012).



With eight first-place votes, Texas was chosen as the preseason favorite for the 11th-straight season. Following the second-placed Bears, K-State and Kansas checked in at third and fourth, respectively.



Iowa State came in fifth in the poll, followed by West Virginia and Texas Tech. TCU and Oklahoma rounded out the rankings in the eighth and ninth spots.



In each of the last five seasons, BU has matched or surpassed its Big 12 preseason poll prediction, most recently finishing second in the league following a 20-7 (13-3 Big 12) 2020-21 season. The Bears are led by four All-Americans in returners Lauren Harrison, Yossiana Pressley and Hannah Sedwick, as well as newcomer Avery Skinner on the 2021 roster.



2021 BIG 12 PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Texas (8) – 64

2. Baylor (1) – 57

3. Kansas State – 48

4. Kansas – 44

5. Iowa State – 35

6. West Virginia – 29

7. Texas Tech – 24

8. TCU – 14

9. Oklahoma – 9